Three of Panvel family killed in Mumbai-Pune Expressway crash

Three members of a family were killed in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon after their vehicle crashed into a tanker that was spraying water in the median garden on the road. The incident took place near the Food Mall in Khapoli on the Mumbai lane of the expressway. A case of accidental death has been registered with the Khopoli police station. The deceased have been identified as Kumar Pukharaj Oswal, 48, his wife Vimal, 47, and their married daughter, Nidhi Hitesh Jain, 25. The Oswals were residents of Arihant Hill in Panvel, while Nidhi was married to a Pune resident.



The crushed vehicles

According to the police, "The Oswals were on their way to Mumbai in their Maruti S Cross Zeta car from Pune. They had come to Pune to meet Nidhi and take her back home for a few days. Eyewitnesses said the Oswals were in the first lane and were speeding, while the water tanker was moving slowly on the median. They seemed not to have noticed the vehicle was moving slowly and crashed into it. All three died on the spot."

Also read: Truck driver dies in bid to overtake trailer on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Also read: 80-year-old man dies in tragic accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway



The victims being rescued

Also read: Tragic! Mumbai youth crashes to death on Expressway day after birthday

Gurunath Sathelkar, a local resident who was part of the rescue group, Apaghatgrasthanchya Madatisathi, said, "With the help of a crane, the car was towed and moved to the side. All the bodies were stuck inside the crushed car. They were rushed to hospital but were declared dead. The bodies were handed over to their family following a post-mortem."

Also view - Photos: 10 unsolved murders in Mumbai



