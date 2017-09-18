Three people die as passenger train hits auto-rickshaw in Guwahati

Representation pic
Three people lost their lives in a gruesome accident, when a Guwahati to Silchar passenger train hit an auto-rickshaw in Srikona, Cachar.
More details are awaited.
On this note, number of train accidents has increased in the recent times, with Central and State Government taking strict measures to curb more incidents like this.
Trending Video
Watch video: Ryan School murder: My brother was beaten up to give wrong statements
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr