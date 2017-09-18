Three people die as passenger train hits auto-rickshaw in Guwahati

Representation pic
Representation pic

Three people lost their lives in a gruesome accident, when a Guwahati to Silchar passenger train hit an auto-rickshaw in Srikona, Cachar.

More details are awaited.

On this note, number of train accidents has increased in the recent times, with Central and State Government taking strict measures to curb more incidents like this.

