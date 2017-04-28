Three soldiers killed in sneaky guerrilla attack

Insurgents cut through the two-layered barbed wire to enter Army camp in Kupwara near LoC in pre-dawn attack; fighting injures seven other soldiers



Army personnel guard the Panzgam camp, which was attacked by militants on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Srinagar: Guerrillas believed to be foreigners sneaked into an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and killed three soldiers in an audacious pre-dawn attack that left two militants dead, officials said.

Seven other soldiers were injured in the fighting that erupted after the insurgents at 4.30 am cut through the two-layered barbed wire of the firing range at the Panzgam army camp in Kupwara district. Taking advantage of the surprise element, the attackers hurled grenades and fired indiscriminately, causing the casualties. Two of the soldiers in hospital were said to be in critical condition.

The army retaliated, killing two militants. A third reportedly escaped, triggering a massive search operation. In no time, crowds gathered outside the army camp shouting slogans and resorted to heavy stone throwing, the officials said. The army opened fire killing a 70-year-old civilian. "The mob resorted to heavy stone throwing demanding the bodies of the slain militants," an officer said.

"The fidayeen terrorists attacked the Panzgam army camp close to the LoC (Line of Control)", said Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia. According to officials, the identify of the terrorists was being ascertained. The dead soldiers included Captain Ayush Yadav from Kanpur, Subedar Bhoop Singh from Rajasthan and Naik BV Ramanna from Visakhapatnam.