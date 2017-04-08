Three soldiers trapped in avalanche in Ladakh die



A man inspects a house damaged in landslides in Gagribal. Pic/AFP



Jammu: The Army yesterday found bodies of three soldiers who were missing after multiple avalanches struck their post in Batalik sector of Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Army today recovered bodies of three soldiers who went missing during avalanches", an army official said.

Unprecedented snowfall triggered multiple avalanches in Batalik yesterday, burying a post, he said. The soldiers have been identified as - Havaldar Prabhu Kirke (43), Lance Naik Bihari Marandi (34) and Sepoy Kuldeep Lakra (22). All of them hailed from Jharkhand, the official said.

Damage elsewhere

In Jammu region one person was killed and 8 others injured, while over 40 structures including houses and a temple were damaged in floods and high speed winds.