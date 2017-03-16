Three terrorists, girl killed in Kupwara encounter; boy, cop injured

Srinagar: Three terrorists and a minor girl were killed yesterday in an encounter between the ultras and security forces in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said.

The girl’s brother and a policeman were also injured in the encounter which started yesterday morning.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Kalaroos village of the district following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the operation, the hiding terrorists fired upon them, triggering an encounter. "Three terrorists have been killed in the encounter," the official said, adding the three bodies and three weapons have also been recovered from the encounter site.

He said the identity of the slain terrorists is yet to be ascertained. During the gunfight, the official said, a minor girl Kaniza (12) was hit by a "stray bullet" and died on the spot, while her brother Faisal was injured and has been rushed to a hospital for treatment.

He said a policeman was also injured in the initial gunfight.