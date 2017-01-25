Three terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K



Soldiers at the site of the encounter at Ganderbal. Pic/AFP

Srinagar: Two foreign terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir yesterday, officials said here.

Security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in the wee hours in Hadoora area of Ganderbal district, 25 km from here, following information about presence of militants in the area, an army official said.

He said as the security forces were closing in on the position of the militants, the latter opened fire on the troops who retaliated.

"In the ensuing gun battle, two militants were killed," he said.

The official said the slain militants have been identified as Abu Anas and Abu Ali, both foreigners, who were associated with the Lashkar outfit.

A terrorist was also killed yesterday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district as the army foiled an attempt by militants to sneak in from Pakistan.

Terrorists also attacked a mobile security picket in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, injuring a policeman.

JK police registers case

Jammu and Kashmir police registered a case in connection with "misleading pictures" showing the two terrorists killed in Ganderbal encounter in Central Kashmir being dragged by a vehicle.

"Such posts are misleading and no such act has been committed with the bodies of the killed militants. The photographs being circulated are not from any part of Kashmir. "A case has been registered against the people spreading this false information on social networking sites, particularly on Facebook," the police spokesman said.