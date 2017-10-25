Kushinagar: Three women on a morning walk were mowed down by a speeding truck in Kushinagar on Wednesday morning, police said. Two women died on the spot, while the third breathed her last on way to the hospital. The accident took place on the national highway near Dumarbhar village. The deceased have been identified as Ramrati Devi (45), Sona Devi (30) and Ramwati Devi (40).



Representational Image

Irked at the incident, irate villagers held up traffic at the accident site for over two hours. Police had a tough time in persuading them to clear the blockade. Circle Officer (CO) R.K. Tiwari informed that they were trying to clear the jam at the earliest.