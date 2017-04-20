E-paper

Throwback Thursday: Check out the vintage photo of GPO Mumbai

Throwback Thursday: Vintage picture of GPO MumbaiGeneral Post Office, Mumbai. Pic/Mumbai Heritage

The General Post Office, Mumbai was designed by British architect John Begg, a consultant architect to the British government. Begg designed the structure in 1902, and construction began on 1 September 1904.

It was completed on March 13, 1913 at a cost of Rs 1,809,000.

The predominant materials used to construct were black basalt, with a dressing of yellow Kurla stone and white stones from Dhrangdra.

Situated in the vicinity of Victoria Terminus, this outstanding structure is a paradigm of Indo-Saracenic architecture.

