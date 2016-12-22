Throwback Thursday: Guess which 'in'famous personality this is

Pic/@IndiaHistorypic

Can you guess who this (in) famous personality is? Clue 1: He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2002 as an independent member from his home state of Karnataka. Clue 2: He is very much in news for money laundering Still no?

1980s :: Industrialist Vijay Mallya in Vintage Car

He is Vijay Mallya and the photo was taken in 1980s.

Once called the 'King of Good Times' due to his extravagant lifestyle, Mallya and his companies have been embroiled in financial scandals, and controversies since 2012. He has left India in March this year after saying he wanted to move to Britain to be closer to his children.

Currently a group of 17 Indian banks headed by State Bank of India are trying to collect approximately 9,000 crore in loans which Mallya has allegedly routed to gain 100% or a partial stake in about 40 companies across the world.