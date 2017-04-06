Throwback Thursday: Hillary Clinton looks gorgeous in this old picture

Hillary Clinton

In a throwback image, US President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton had taken a vacation at Megan Bay, St. Thomas, at the Virgin Islands on January 4.

The picture was taken in 1998.

Hillary Clinton sported a colourful swim wear at Megan Bay, St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands 04 January. She was pictures shortly after taking a swim. The then President Bill Clinton and his family concluded their vacation on the tropical island and are returning to Washington.

Hillary became the First Lady of United States of America when Bill was first elected president in 1992. As First Lady, Hillary was an advocate for health care reform and worked on many issues involving children and families. She travelled to more than 80 countries representing America.

She was named by the Forbes Woman magazine as the world’s no 1 Powerful Mom in its 2012 annual ranking list.