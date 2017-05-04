Throwback Thursday: Poonam, Rahul Mahajan share old picture of father Pramod Mahajan

BJP MP Poonam Mahajan and brother Rahul Mahajan shared an old photo of their father Pramod Mahajan. It was Pramod Mahajan's death anniversary on May 3.

No matter how many years pass by the pain stays the same ...

miss you a lot Dad pic.twitter.com/PVl7jMq9tz — Rahul Mahajan (@TheRahulMahajan) May 3, 2017

Your values have taught me that hard work is the answer to every question & that no one is bigger than the organization. My hero Babaâ¤ pic.twitter.com/TkD9oL7d7y — Poonam Mahajan (@poonam_mahajan) May 3, 2017

Pramod Mahajan's estranged younger brother, Pravin shot him on April 22 inside the former's apartment in Mumbai following a dispute. Mahajan was taken to the Hinduja Hospital where he was operated upon. After struggling for his life for 13 days, Mahajan suffered from a cardiac arrest and died on may 3, 2006.