Throwback Thursday: Poonam, Rahul Mahajan share old picture of father Pramod Mahajan

By mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai | Posted 25 minutes ago

BJP MP Poonam Mahajan and brother Rahul Mahajan shared an old photo of their father Pramod Mahajan. It was Pramod Mahajan's death anniversary on May 3.

Pramod Mahajan's estranged younger brother, Pravin shot him on April 22 inside the former's apartment in Mumbai following a dispute. Mahajan was taken to the Hinduja Hospital where he was operated upon. After struggling for his life for 13 days, Mahajan suffered from a cardiac arrest and died on may 3, 2006.

