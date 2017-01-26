Throwback Thursday: Rare picture of Republic Day in 1950

New President of India Rajendra Prasad (R) and new Chief of Justice of India Patangali Shastri (L) take oath of office in front of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, on January 26, 1950. Pic/AFP

On the ocassion of 68th Republic day, we bring you one of the rare picture which was taken during the first Republic Day in 1950.

Dr. Rajendra Prasad served as President of the Constituent Assembly that drafted the constitution of the Republic from 1948 to 1950 and was the first President of the Republic of India.

The Constitution was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on 26 November 1949, and came into effect on 26 January 1950 with a democratic government system, completing the country's transition towards becoming an independent republic.

January 26 was chosen as the Republic day because it was on this day in 1930 when the Declaration of Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj) was proclaimed by the Indian National Congress as opposed to the Dominion status offered by the British Regime.