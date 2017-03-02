Throwback Thursday: Rare pictures of the holy Ambernath temple

Ambernath temple. Pic/Mumbai Heritage/Twitter

Take a look at the vintage picture of temple of Ambernath near Callian. The photgraph is dated around circa 1855 -1862.

The Shiv Mandir of Ambarnath is also called the Ambreshwar Shiva Temple was built in 1060 AD, It is situated 2 km away from Ambarnath (East) railway station in Maharashtra.

Pic/Mumbai Heritage/Twitter

It is said that Shilahara king Chhittaraja constructed it, his son Mummuni rebuilt it. The temple is on the bank of Vadavan (Waldhuni) river. The temple is beautifully carved on stones.

It is also believed by some people that the temple was built by the five Pandava brothers in just one night in a huge single mass of stone. However there are no official records to support the myth.