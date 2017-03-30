Throwback Thursday: Rare portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, M.A Jinnah, Jawaharlal Nehru

Here are three throwback pictures of father of the nation Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi aka Mahatma Gandhi, first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and head of the New Moslem Nation of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Mahatma Gandhi

Undated picture of spiritual leader of India Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, known as the Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948), founder of the Indian National Congress, and leader of the struggle for India's independence from British colonial rule. He was the pioneer of the resistance through mass civil disobedience, firmly founded upon total non-violence, which was one of the strongest driving philosophies of the Indian independence movement and inspired movements for civil rights and freedom across the world.

Jawaharlal Nehru



Portrait dated from the 40s of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indian statesman and prime minister (1947-64). He joined the Indian Congress Committee,was influenced by Gandhi and was imprisonned several times by the British. In 1947 he became India's first prime minister and minister of external affairs.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah



Muhammad Ali Jinnah, head of the New Moslem Nation of Pakistan, shown in file photo dated 18 September 1947 posing for photographer during an interview in Karachi. Jinnah became the founding father of Pakistan when the subcontinent was partitioned in 1947 following India's independence.