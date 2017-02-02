Throwback Thursday: Skeletal remains couple holding hands for 1,500 years

Pic/Historic Paper/Twitter

Love sometimes is eternal and this skeletal remains of a couple holding hands just show that.

The skeletal remains of a Roman-era couple were unearthed some years ago. It showed the pair had been holding hands for the past 1,500 years. Some researchers believe the pair died 'looking into each other's eyes' when they were buried sometime between the 5th and 6th century A.D.

Italian archaeologists made the astonishing discovery in Modena which showed the woman positioned in such a way that she was gazing at her male partner. "We believe that they were originally buried with their faces staring into each other's," said Donato Labate, the director of the excavation. She also said in one of her interviews that, "The position of the man's vertebrae suggests that his head rolled after death. I have been involved in many digs but I have never felt so moved."

The two skeletons, which are poorly preserved were studied to establish the couple's age, their relationship and the possible cause of death. The archeological dig disclosed three layers of scientific interest. The couple were found on the middle layer among a total of 11 burials at a depth of about 10 feet.