Throwback Thursday: The old Bombay way of life in pictures

They say Bombay is an emotion and true to that, the city lives up to it's word. The city even though has developed rapidly has managed it's old charm. Here are some images that paint the story.
People Waiting outside the bank for currency exchange 1978.
Marine Drive and the elegant promenade of Art Deco buildings in the 1950s.
Near Sewree
Pocket Bombay Guide by Harish Buch. 1972. De Luxe Colour Edition Re 1 in 1970s
When you photograph people in color you photograph their clothes But when you photograph people in Black and white you photograph their souls
