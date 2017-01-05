E-paper

Throwback Thursday: The old Bombay way of life in pictures

They say Bombay is an emotion and true to that, the city lives up to it's word. The city even though has developed rapidly has managed it's old charm. Here are some images that paint the story.

People Waiting outside the bank for currency exchange 1978.

 

Marine Drive and the elegant promenade of Art Deco buildings in the 1950s.

Near Sewree

 

Pocket Bombay Guide by Harish Buch. 1972. De Luxe Colour Edition Re 1 in 1970s

 

