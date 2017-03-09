Throwback Thursday: Vintage picture of railway track in Bolan Pass

Railway line through Bolan Pass is considered to be one of the greatest engineering feats. This photo of railway track was taken in 1880.

(Photo - British Library )

The Bolan Pass is a mountain pass through the Toba Kakar Range of Balochistan province in western Pakistan, 120 kilometres from the Afghanistan border. It connects Sibi with Quetta both by road and railway. The pass itself is made up of a number of narrow gorges and stretches 89 km (55 miles) from Rindli north to DarwÄza near Kolpur in the Balochistan province of Pakistan.

Orders for a feasibility survey for the Bolan Pass Railway were first issued by the British Government in 1876. Work on the construction of railways through the Pass started in 1880 but was soon stopped after laying of 31km track due to the occurrence of famous 'battle of Maiwind' in the area.