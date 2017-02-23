Throwback Thursday: When Shiv Sena and BJP were allies

Bal Thackeray and Vajpayee in old times

Ending a long term alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena which split with them over seat-sharing issues. The then Shiv Sena Supremo Bal Thackeray shared a good rapport with BJP stalwart Atal Behari Vajpayee.

Shiv Sena formed an alliance with the BJPfor Lok Sabha as well as Maharashtra Assembly in 1989. The two formed a government in Maharashtra between 1995-1999.

The Sena was the opposition party in the state along with the BJP from 1999 to 2014. However, 25 years old alliance of Shiv Sena and BJP was broken in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections over seat sharing issue and both contested elections independently.

After the BJP became largest party in the 2014 Assembly elections, Shiv Sena declared that it would play the role of opposition but, after further negotiations, agreed to join the government in Maharashtra.