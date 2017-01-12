E-paper

Throwback Thursday: Words of wisdom from Swami Vivekananda

Swami VivekanandSwami Vivekanand. Pic/YouTube

A simple boy from affluent family revolutionised the youth of India inspiring generations and all age-groups. On Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, we take a look at his quotes which are sure to inspire you.

>> "In a conflict between the heart and the brain, follow your heart."

>> "Like me or Hate me, both are in my favor, If you like me I am in your Heart, If you hate me I am in your mind."

>> "Arise! Awake! and stop not until the goal is reached."

>> "In a day, when you don't come across any problems - you can be sure that you are travelling in a wrong path"

>> "Anything that makes weak - physically, intellectually and spiritually, reject it as poison."

>> "The fire that warms us can also consume us; it is not the fault of the fire."

>> "You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself.

>> "You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul."

>> "The world is the great gymnasium where we come to make ourselves strong."

>> "Books are infinite in number and time is short. The secret of knowledge is to take what is essential. Take that and try to live up to it."

