Throwback Thursday: You won't believe which Mumbai railway station this is

Andheri Railway station. Pic/Mumbai Heritage Twitter

Can you guess which railway station in Mumbai is this? Clue 1: It is in western suburbs. Clue 2: It serves the Western line and Harbour lines of the Mumbai suburban railway. Still no?

It is Andheri. The photo is sourced from BEST museum and it was from 1970s era.

Andheri station has undergone major transformation through years. The station now inter-connects the Line 1 of the Andheri metro station.

Andheri station first came under prominence after the development of Salsette-Trombay Railway services in 1928 by the British Empire of India during the pre-independence period.

It is now termed as one of the busiest railway station on the Western line.