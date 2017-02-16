Throwback Thursday: You won't believe which Mumbai railway station this is

Andheri Railway station. Pic/Mumbai Heritage Twitter
Can you guess which railway station in Mumbai is this? Clue 1: It is in western suburbs. Clue 2: It serves the Western line and Harbour lines of the Mumbai suburban railway. Still no?
A rare pic of Andheri railway station, west side.— Mumbai Heritage (@mumbaiheritage) February 5, 2017
Source: BEST Museum #oldbombay #mumbailocal #indianrailways pic.twitter.com/xCJH7Bh1op
It is Andheri. The photo is sourced from BEST museum and it was from 1970s era.
Andheri station has undergone major transformation through years. The station now inter-connects the Line 1 of the Andheri metro station.
Andheri station first came under prominence after the development of Salsette-Trombay Railway services in 1928 by the British Empire of India during the pre-independence period.
It is now termed as one of the busiest railway station on the Western line.
