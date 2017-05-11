Tiger cub born in Odisha's Nandankanan Zoological Park named 'Baahubali'

Bhubaneswar: At a time when Shobu Yarlagadda's 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' is breaking box office records, a 'Baahubali' was born at Nandankanan Zoological Park, in the outskirts of Odisha's state capital.

'Bahubali' is the name of a tiger cub born at the zoo on Wednesday. The tiger cub has been named as 'Baahubali' as per the majority of visitors preferred the name.

The tiger cub was named as 'Baahubali' in the presence of Odisha Forest and Environment minister Bijayshree Routray.

Tigresses Megha and Vijaya gave birth to four tigers including 'Baahubali' at Nandankanan Zoological Park. Three melanistic tiger cubs were also born at the zoo from white tigress Sneha.

Other six cubs were named as Kundan, Adyasha, Sahil, Vicky, Sinu and Mousumi.