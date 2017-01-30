Tiger shot after it mauls man to death in a zoo in China

Screenshot from video

A tiger was shot to death by a special forces unit from the local police after he mauled a man who entered its enclosure at a zoo in eastern China.

The incident happened at around 2.00 pm China time at the Youngor Zoo in the city of Ningbo. The man, who has not been identified, was rushed to the nearest hospital where he was pronounced dead. It is not known why the man entered the enclosure.

Some visitors posted the video on social media.

The video shows the man, wearing blue shirt and black trousers and can be seen lying on the ground. A tiger appears to have its jaws around his neck and head while two other tigers circle around him.

The incidemt terrified a lot of people. Zoo authorities set firecrackers to scare the animal. While two tigers ran off, the first tiger continues to bite the man. Authorities did not identify the man, but said he was middle-aged and that his wife and child were also at the park.

In July last year, tigers mauled a woman and her mother when they stepped out of their car at a Beijing drive-through wildlife park. The woman, named Zhao, survived but her mother died of her injuries. Zhao has since sued the park for her mother's death.