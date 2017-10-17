Tigress freed at Bhor Tiger Reserve dies after being electrocuted

While the team of experts from Uttar Pradesh and expert veterinarian from Madhya Pradesh was trying their luck hard to trap the Bor Tigress T- 27 cub-1 alive, the tigress died an unfortunate death after getting electrocuted on wee hours of Saturday.

The forest department is investigating into the matter and the framer of the agricultural field where the tigress got electrocuted might be picked up for questioning and if found at fault the farmer might be arrested.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest A K Misra said, "The problem tigress died on wee hours of Saturday after getting electrocuted in the agricultural field near Sindhivihri in Wardha Division due to the electric fence which the farmer had installed surrounding his farm in order to protect the crop from herbivores. This is an unfortunate incident and our department is investigating into the matter based on which the further course of action will be decided."

It should be noted that on Friday morning the tigress T- 27 cub-1 had entered the Bor Tiger Reserve but later in the day it ventured out of the reserve and was moving in the 5-10 km radius of Wardha Forest Division. The team of expert was continuously monitoring its activity using its radio collar but when the signals from the collar(position of the tiger) remained at one location (collar gave mortality signal) for more than three-four hours the team went onto alert mode and later when they reached the spot it was found that the tiger was already dead.

The death of the tiger due to electrocution because of the electric fencing surrounding the farm has once again raised a question about the threat the tigers moving in the landscape face every day. A few months back Srinivas- a very well known tiger who was also the son of the missing iconic Tiger Jai had died due to electrocution. Wildlife lovers have alleged that despite making arrest in the matter related to Srinivas not much progress has taken place and the accused farmer is already out on bail.

It is said that the tigress had died at around 4.30-5 am in the morning and its body was taken for medical examination and later it was disposed of by burning it.

Ace Wildlife Photographer Sarosh Lodhi and members from Conservation Lenses and Wildlife(CLaW) have been taking all the efforts to make sure that the problem tigress is captured alive and the members had also met Principal Chief Conservator of Forest(PCCF) requesting about the same .Wasif Javed a very well known tiger tracking expert was also called from Uttar Pradesh and also a famous wildlife veterinarian who has experience of trapping tigers known as Dr AKhilesh Mishra was called from Madhya Pradesh.

It should be also noted that on the verbal communication of Sarosh Lodhi, the Pench Tiger Reserve- Madhya Pradesh had also given two elephants and mahouts to track the tigress.

Wildlife Photographer Sarosh Lodhi from CLaW said, "We were taking the best possible efforts to trap the tigress alive because we did not want the beautiful tigress to be shot dead. On one verbal request, the Pench Tiger Reserve- MP had sent two elephants along with mahouts to trap the tigress alive. The team led by expert tiger tracker Wasif Javed and Expert Wildlife veterinarian Dr Akhilesh Mishra was trying hard to trap the animal alive but unfortunately we got the news that she died due to electrocution on wee hours of Saturday. The decision of forest department to order shootihg of the animal created a lot of undue pressure on the rescuing team. The forest department should take strict action against the farmer for having killed this beautiful young tigress. In the case of tiger srinivas's death also there has not been much progress, I have reliably learnt that no chargesheet has been filed till date. Unless we have high convection rates in such cases , such incidents will continue and it is the poor animal who will be at the receiving end and the person responsible for the crime will go scot-free"

What Forest Department has to say?

Shree Bhagwan , Head of Forest Force(HoFF) of Maharashtra in a statement issued said , "Bor Tigress TF-5 (Bramhapuri T-27 C1), which was released in Bor Tiger Reserve on July 29, 2017 after its capture from Bramhapuri, has met with her end due to electrocution in a field (S/N: 76/1) at Sindivihiri, located beside Adivasi Ashramsala.The electric trap was laid by Sri Ramkrushna Bhagwan Tekam, 40, resident of Ambhora in his field on the pretext of protecting it from wild pigs. The tigress monitoring teams received the mortality signal from their VHF sets at about 2.30 am, which meant either the collar has fallen off or the tigress has met with some eventuality.

