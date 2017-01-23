Time's running out: Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP



Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. File pic

The clock’s ticking away, the Shiv Sena has warned the BJP. With less than a month to go for the BMC election, party chief Uddhav Thackeray yesterday said the Sena is ready to fight it alone and that the BJP should hurry up if it has plans to forge a saffron alliance.

He told reporters at Matoshree, the residence of the Thackeray clan, that although there is little time left for the election and his party is ready with its poll strategy, the BJP can still enter into talks with the Sena over seat-sharing.

“We have not yet received any proposal from the BJP for an alliance. If the BJP is keen on tying up with us, it should approach us before we change our mind,” he said categorically.

The Sena is reluctant to part with the sought 114 seats for the BJP as most are held by the former’s corporators. The nomination process starts on January 27.

Thackeray also listed a raft of development plans for the city as part of its manifesto. He offered to provide BMC school students free rides on BEST buses. However, sources in the BEST Undertaking said most of these students walk to their schools since they are within a radius of 1 km.

He also proposed tax-free houses of less than 500 sqft and subsidy on houses with a carpet area of up to 700 sqft in Mumbai and Thane.

He then proposed setting up a dam to cater to the water needs of Thane district, which often reels from an acute shortage of water, and constructing a 30-acre central park and a humongous stadium at Ghodbunder.