Timely action by Nagpur authorities averts major forest fire

Nagpur: A fire broke out in the Seminary hills area in Nagpur on Thursday but it was doused in time, preventing its spread to a nearby forest, an official said.

The fire broke out at 7.30 PM in the forest area, located near the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a forest department official said. The fire spread among bushes and bamboo trees. Six fire tenders came to the spot and doused the blaze on time, Deputy Conservator of Forest G Mallikarjun told PTI.

If the blaze had started in the core jungle area it would have been a major disaster as it would have been difficult for fire tenders to reach there, he added.

Timely action by forest department, Nagpur Municipal Corporation and police averted what could have been a major tragedy, Mallikarjun said.

He said the area would be searched tomorrow to find out the cause of the fire.