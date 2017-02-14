Tinder survey reveals what men and women really want from their first date



Illustration / Uday Mohite

MEN, don’t be surprised if you are good-looking, and still waiting to be swiped right on Tinder. A new survey by the dating app has revealed that Indian women find intelligent, funny and well-read men far more attractive. But, as far as men are concerned, good looks are still high on their agenda.

The survey comes ahead of Valentine’s Day celebrations, with Tinder trying to find the ideal preferences of men and women when looking for a first date.

Around 15,000 respondents participated in the survey. Among women, the top non-negotiable desired qualities were sense of humour (24.5 per cent), shared values and interests (24 per cent) and intelligence (22.9 per cent). Men, on the other hand, preferred good-looking women (30.6 per cent). Sense of humour (25.2 per cent) and shared values and interests (24.1 per cent) were other qualities.

The survey also discovered top preferences for the ideal first date. Around 30 per cent of men and women preferred doing something low key and casual. At 32.6 per cent, dining was a favourite first-date choice for women, while 27.7 per cent men wanted to learn something new.

"The results of this survey were interesting. We’re often asked about how men and women differ in their behaviour and preferences in online dating. Both, men and women are seeking partners who are worldly and open-minded. This heartening," said Taru Kapoor, CEO of Tinder, India.