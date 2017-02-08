Brutal! Tired of infant's crying, hospital ward boy breaks 3-day-old's leg

Screengrab of the video/Times Now

In a horrific incident, a ward boy of the private hospital in Roorkee physically assaulted a baby by manhandling his little legs. The incident was captured in a video

The baby, who was born in January, suffered from certain respiratory problems due to which was admitted to the neo-natal ICU of the hospital.

It is said that the ward boy who was assigned the duty of looking after the child over the night got irritated with the baby's relentless cries. Unable to control, he assaulted the 3-day old baby.

Screengrab of the video from Times Now

In the video, the ward boy walked up to the bed and brutally pulled the leg of the baby in the pretext of changing its diaper. He then went on with his work while the baby kept howling in pain. To add insult to the injury, the man also checked the little baby's visibly dangling leg.

The abuser's act went unnoticed. It was only when the child was admitted to a hospital in Dehradun, the doctors detected a fracture in one of the legs of the baby.

The ward boy has been arrested and further investigations are on.