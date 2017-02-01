Tired of paying up, Bhayander woman's boyfriend stabs her to death

Boyfriend of slain Bhayander woman claims he killed her as he was fed up with her habit of asking for money



The accused Vicky Yapur had gone to Dipika's (right) house to teach her and her daughter Hetal some dance steps for Hetal’s school function. Pics/Hanif Patel

Deceased Dipika Sanghvi's habit of asking for money, forced her boyfriend Vicky Yapur to kill her. Vicky, who had fled to Goa following the incident, confessed to the crime after his arrest in the wee hours of Tuesday. He also said that he killed Dipika's 8-year-old daughter Hetal, as he did not want to leave any evidence.

Also read - Mumbai: Girl calls boyfriend to Carter Road, has him stabbed to death

After Dipika and her daughter's bodies were recovered from their apartment at Bhayander East on January 29, police thoroughly searched the place and found certain clues. They came to know that Vicky used to visit her frequently.

The duo had met at a call centre in Mira Road, where they used to work earlier. But, later Dipika started working in a different BPO at Kandivali. On tracing Vicky's number, the cops found that he travelled to Goa and then to Shirdi after the incident.

Problem of plenty

On Tuesday morning, officers of the Kashimira local crime branch nabbed Vicky from near Rustamji School in Dahisar, while he was returning. On being interrogated he said that he was loyal to Dipika, but she had multiple affairs. He used to give her money whenever she asked for it, yet she blackmailed him for more. She even threatened to trap him in a rape case if he did not give her more money. He also mentioned that she used to take money from her other boyfriends as well.

On January 25, Vicky had gone to Dipika's house to teach her and Hetal some dance steps for the Republic Day function at the latter's school. Past midnight, Hetal got tired and fell asleep in the bedroom. Vicky further revealed that he got angry that night when one of Dipika's boyfriends called her up. In a fit of rage, he took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her multiple times. Hearing the commotion when Hetal woke up, he smothered her with a pillow and dumped her body in a sofa-cum-bed. Thereafter, he fled the flat and later went to Goa.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a crime branch officer said, "Dipika had filed for divorce from her husband, who stays with his parents at Mira Road. During enquiry it was found that several other men used to visit her flat. On checking the footages of the CCTV camera installed in the building, a man was seen leaving the building early on January 26. We then contacted a couple of Dipika's friends to enquire about the incident, but Vicky's phone was found switched off. This made us suspicious, after which we traced him to Dahisar."

No evidence left

Speaking to mid-day, superintendent of police Dr Mahesh Patil said, "The accused said he murdered Dipika because he was fed up with her habit of asking for money all the time. He killed her daughter, as he did not want to leave any evidence. Further investigation into the matter is on."