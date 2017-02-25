TISS to lead Mumbai's charge against ABVP

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) students plan to hold a massive protest on March 8, against the attack on students and journalists outside Delhi's Ramjas College



Students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) held a meeting regarding the protest on Friday

Mumbai is done with the civic elections, but something bigger awaits the city. Just two days after groups clashed outside Delhi's Ramjas College, leaving students and journalists wounded, students from Mumbai are all set to stage a massive protest against the incident on March 8. Meanwhile, the ABVP has planned a protest against Left groups at Mumbai University's Kalina campus at 1 pm today.

According to sources, students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), who conducted a meeting regarding the protest yesterday, will be heading the demonstration. "Whatever the ABVP is doing is completely patriarchal in nature and is based on hooliganism, money and muscle power. We are taking a stand as this needs to stop," said Rahul Advani, president of the student's union, TISS.



Gurmeher Kaur, a Lady Sree Ram College student

Campus, not a battleground

Lady Sree Ram College student Gurmeher Kaur, who has also started a campaign on social media titled #studentsagainstABVP, said, "What does pelting stones on students conducting a peaceful protest mean? My request to fellow students in Mumbai is that don't support a government that uses violence as a tool against opposition. It's a campus, not a battleground. I would say that in the upcoming student body elections, the right to vote should be directed in the right direction."

Say no to 'gunda raj'

AnâÂÂÂÂMU student Ashima Thakran, who has also joined the #studentsagainstABVP campaign, said, "I am an ex-student of Delhi University. I remember how the ABVP goons used to come in groups and scare us. It is high time people realise that gunda raj is not what students are supposed to endorse." A TISS student, Amrita Howlader, said, "This is suppression of ideas and freedom of speech. We are trying to rope in as many schools and colleges for the protest as possible."



Mumbai University student Dhruv Souran, who is also part of the #studentsagainstABVP campaign

Counter-effect

The ABVP has kicked off #IstandwithABVP to counter #studentsagainstABVP. Speaking to mid-day, Rohit Chandode from ABVP Mumbai said, "This is a ploy of the communist professors of Ramjas College. While the AISA students were shouting slogans of 'azadi from Bastar and Kashmir', we chanted Bharat Mata slogans. They started the physical assault first. We just retaliated."