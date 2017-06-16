TISS unrest: Students told to reject new fee clause

The Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences is up in arms against the institute's stand on discontinuation of financial aid to reserved category students. The ASA has now appealed to students against signing any undertaking stating that they will pay the fees later.

The discontinuation of the scholarship and financial support to reserved category students was declared at the last moment (May 26 circular). ASA said that such a policy did not exist when admission was taken and hence, cannot be implemented now.

An ASA member, requesting anonymity, said, "The TISS administration's decision is arbitrary."

Dr S Parsuraman, director of the institute, said, "All those who have taken admission to the institute will have no problem in completing their education. We are dealing with a bigger issue wherein some students have taken extra advantage of the scholarships. While more than 90 per cent of the students are fine with the regulations, those who have committed some mistakes are scared of getting caught and hence making a noise. We are streamlining the process to identify cheaters."