TMC launches protests, BJP complains of lawlessness

TMC workers, protesting the arrest of party leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, also demanded arrest of Union Minister Babul Supriyo, and continued to attack BJP



Trinamool Congress activists at a protest rally in Kolkata. Pic/PTI

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress workers yesterday took to the streets in various parts of West Bengal, to protest the arrest of party leader Sudip Bandopadhyay and staged demonstrations in front of union minister Babul Supriyo’s house here demanding his arrest. A Bhubaneswar court rejected Bandyopadhyay’s bail plea, remanding him in six-day CBI custody.

BJP, whose office was attacked yesterday by the people carrying TMC flags, urged state governor K N Tripathi to send a report to the Centre demanding imposition of President's Rule in view of “growing lawlessness” in the state.

TMC activists staged protest in front of the housing society where Supriyo's house is located, demanded his arrest and resorted to rail blockade at some places. Supriyo said the TMC activists burnt the BJP flag in front of the society and questioned the role of the police. “My parents and other residents are scared. Let Didi (Mamata Banerjee) give proof of my involvement in the Rose Valley scam, I will be arrested”, he said.

TMC also took out processions and organised rail blockade at Kankurgachi here and staged protest in front of the CBI office.

A TMC delegation led by party secretary general Partha Chatterjee met the governor and complained of “political vendetta” by the Centre against TMC which is opposing demonetisation. He also demanded that CBI arrest Supriyo in connection with Rose Valley chit fund scam.

“They (BJP) cannot stop TMC by conspiring and arresting our leaders”, he said.

BJP leaders meet Guv

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh led a party delegation to Raj Bhavan and apprised the Governor of the attack on their party office yesterday by TMC men. The state BJP chief also accused Mamata Banerjee of provoking her party workers to attack BJP offices and leaders.

TMC MPs detained

Trinamool Congress MPs also took out a protest march towards the Prime Minister's residence. The parliamentarians from the West Bengal ruling party were taken into police custody before they could reach 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

BJP offices, workers attacked

From Kolkata to New Delhi to Bhubaneshwar, TMC MPs, leaders and workers protested against the arrest of Sudip Bandyopadhyay. Alleged workers of WB’s ruling party attacked BJP offices, hurling bombs and set them on fire. Workers demonstrated in front of CBI offices in Kolkata and Bhubaneshwar, where the MP was taken for production in court. The house of state BJP general secretary Krishna Bhattacharya in Hooghly district was attacked and she was assaulted. A BJP office here was set on fire.