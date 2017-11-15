TMC leader Mannan Hossain dies at a private hospital

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and former Lok Sabha member Abdul Mannan Hossain died at a private hospital here on Tuesday due to age-related issues, his family said. He was 65. Mannan is survived by his two wives, two sons, and two daughters. Born in 1952 at Sealmara of West Bengal's Murshidabad district, Hossain joined the Congress and was elected to the assembly in 1987 from Murshidabad.



Representation pic

He won the Murshidabad Lok Sabha seat as a Congress candidate in 2004 and 2009, before losing in 2014. Hossain switched over to the Trinamool in September 2014.