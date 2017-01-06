TMC protests over Sudip Bandopadhyay's arrest continue



Sudip Bandopadhyay

Kolkata: For the third consecutive day yesterday, the Trinamool Congress organised protests here and across West Bengal over the arrest of its MP Sudip Bandopadhyay in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Incidents of BJP offices being ransacked by alleged TMC workers were reported from several parts of the state.

TMC supporters set up road blockades and shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, accusing the Centre of pursuing vendetta politics. Effigies of Modi and Shah were also burnt.

State minister Sashi Panja led a rally in the central part of the city to protest against "dictatorship" of the Modi government.

For the second straight day, Trinamool Congress MPs also hit the capital’s streets and reached close to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in the high security zone, protesting against "vindictive politics" of the Modi government

About 30 Trinamool MPs including Saugata Roy, Derek O'Brien, Arpita Ghosh, Idris Ali were taken into custody. They were released later.