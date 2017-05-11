To keep lover in Mumbai, youth claims her father plans to blow up train

Manhunt launched for youth, who allegedly made hoax call to Mumbai police control room, claiming bomb was to be planted on a UP-bound train, to prevent lover's father from taking her away



Representational picture

The police are on the lookout for a youth, who allegedly made a hoax call to the Mumbai police control room and took them on a jolly ride, after he claimed that a bomb was to be planted on a Uttar Pradesh-bound train. It was later revealed that the man, whose identity the police has kept under wraps, was trying to prevent his lover's father from taking her away from him.

According to the Kurar police, the accused was in love with a 17-year-girl from Pathanwadi in Malad East. When he heard that the girl and her father were leaving the city on the Lucknow Express Train on May 5, he called the police and claimed that the said train was going to be bombed. The caller also revealed the exact identity of the victim - in this case, the girl's father, and provided his reservation ticket details and residential address to the police.

The police immediately rushed to the Malad East address shared by the caller, and learnt that the man, a tailor by profession, and his daughter, were heading to UP on the same day. The police then did a thorough search of their baggage, but found nothing suspicious. On further inquiries, the victim's daughter confessed about her lover's plans.

"The accused's mobile phone is switched off. He might try and flee the city, but we hope to nab him soon," said LT Vhanmane, senior police inspector, Kurar police station.