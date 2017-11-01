To widen its base in Goa, Shiv Sena devises a campaign in Konkani

The Shiv Sena, which started out in Mumbai as a party representing the 'Marathi Manoos' (the native Marathi speakers), is now embracing Konkani to expand its footprint in Goa.

Though Konkani is the state language of Goa, Marathi is also used in the coastal state which borders on Maharashtra, and the local Sena unit has always coined its slogans in Marathi. But the party, which doesn't have any member in the Goa Assembly despite contesting the last election in alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and the Goa Suraksha Manch, is now seeking to woo Konkani-speakers.



Uddhav Thackeray

"The party exists in Goa for the last three decades and we have a dedicated cadre. But the need of the hour is to induct more members and reach as many people as possible," said Jitesh Kamat, vice president of the party's Goa unit.

The party has therefore prepared a separate publicity campaign with a Konkani tagline: 'Amche Goen, Amcho Munis (Our Goa, Our people)'.

The campaign will be launched through social media, newspapers, electronic media and other platforms, Kamat told PTI.

The new campaign logo, which would be launched around month-end, appeals people "To be a leader". Kamat said there has been a generational change since the Sena arrived in Goa. "The new generation can be attracted

with new slogans and a crisp publicity campaign," he said.

The Goa unit of the Shiv Sena will not move away from the core ideology of its leadership based in Mumbai, but will reach out to people by raising local issues, Kamat said. "The Sena has acceptance in Goa, which can be seen in the support we get during various social campaigns. For the people of Goa, the Shiv Sena is not a new party. But the latest campaign is an attempt to reach out to a wider audience," said Rakhi Naik, the party's spokesperson in the state.

Women voters have no champions in the state and the Sena is taking up their issues, she said. "There is no formidable opposition in Goa and the issues related to women are kept on back-burner. The Sena has taken up their issues," she said.

For instance, the party recently supported the protest against the illegal liquor trade in the Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar's constituency, she said.