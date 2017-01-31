E-paper

Toilet at home mandatory for candidates at local polls in Maharashtra

Representational image

Candidates at the elections to local self-government bodies in Maharashtra will now have to declare that they have a toilet at home and 'use it regularly'. As a part of measures to put an end to open defecation, the state cabinet today approved a proposal to promulgate ordinance making it mandatory for candidates contesting self
government local body polls to declare that they have a toilet at home and use it regularly.

An official in the Chief Minister's office said the candidates will have to submit self-certification, or a certificate of competent authority in this regard. The rule would be effective from the next month's municipal corporation, zilla parishad and panchayat samiti polls, the official said.

