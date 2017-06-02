Toll in Sri Lanka floods and landslides is 206



Sri Lanka appealed May 30 for volunteers to help with a massive clean-up after landslides and floods left at least 193 dead and tens of thousands without safe drinking water. AFP Photo

The death toll in Sri Lanka's devastating floods and landslides has risen to 206 with 92 people still reported missing, media reports said on Friday. As of Thursday night, almost 650,000 people in 15 districts were still affected by the severe rains and strong winds that have ravaged Sri Lanka since May 26, resulting in major floods and landslides, the Daily Mirror reported.

The 15 districts still affected are Ratnapura, Hambantota, Kalutara, Matara, Matale, Gampaha, Colombo, Kegalle, Nuwara Eliya, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu and Galle. Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology has predicted showers in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central, North Central and North Western provinces with occasional rainfall expected to exceed 75 mm. The seas could be rough.

Landslide warnings remained in force in Ratnapura, Kegalle, Galle, Kalutara, Hambantota and Nuwara Eliya Districts. People in some areas were without electricity, the report said. International aid has poured into the country with India, China, the US, Britain, Pakistan, Australia, Norway and the EU donating funds and sending relief supplies.