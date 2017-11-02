Tomato Loot! This app delivers tomato at just Re 1 per kg in Chandigarh

With people feeling the pinch after tomato prices soared to Rs 100 per kg, an "on-demand hyper-local transport and logistics app" Jugnoo has offered to make doorstep delivery of tomatoes at just Re 1 per kg.

With its "Tomato Loot" initiative, Jugnoo has offered to deliver tomatoes at only Re 1 per kg for one week (November 3 to 10).

Representational Pic

Samar Singla, CEO and founder of the app, said: "We are increasing the supply and reducing prices to bring relief to the people, so that skyrocketing prices of such common vegetables don't discourage them to buy these."

About two years back, Jugnoo had launched a similar campaign to sell onions at lower prices when the company noticed a spike in the market.

"The recent increase in the prices of two most commonly used vegetables in the Indian household -- tomatoes and onions -- is predicted to remain high this month. Offering tomatoes at such a low price, Jugnoo aims to benefit the residents of the city," Aditi Arora, a senior executive with Jugnoo, told IANS.

The company was ready to leverage this opportunity to build its customer base and create a buzz in the market, she added.

"The traders and vendors blame this increase in price to limited supply owing to weather conditions including unseasonal rains but past data shows that hike in prices is now an annual feature," Singla said.

Founded in 2014 by two IIT graduates and headquartered in Chandigarh, Jugnoo is an on-demand hyper-local transport and logistics app that thrives on its expansive network of auto-rickshaws.