Top 8 must-visit Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai



Representational picture

Durga Puja also known as Durga Pujo, is one of the most awaited festivals of Bengalis. The entire Bengali community celebrates the 5-day festival with great pomp and fervour. The real charm of Durga Puja can be witnessed in West Bengal, especially in Kolkata with the sight of theme pandals, innovative Durga idols, decorative lighting, pandal hopping, traditional rituals, late night hangouts, and five days of food and festivity.



Mumbai is the home to a significant number of Bengalis who organize community Durga Pujas in different parts of the city. The Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai attract people from all walks of life, including Bollywood celebrities. Five days of bhog, aarti, feast and cultural programs organized by Bengali communities during Durga Puja turn Mumbai into mini Kolkata.



Here are 8 most famous pandals to visit in Mumbai during Durga Puja



1. Balkanji Bari, Mukherjees: This Durga Puja pandal is one of the best places in Mumbai to spot Bollywood celebrities. The Balkanji Bari Durga Puja is hosted by the celebrated Mukherjee family and attracts huge crowd to catch glimpse of the celebs such as Rani Mukherjee, Kajol, Ayan Mukherjee and Tanuja. The Balkanji Bari puja also hosts cultural programmes during the 5-day festival with participation from the Bollywood fraternity. The star-studded pandal is open to visitors for all days during Durga Puja.

Where: Hotel Tulip Star, VM Road, Juhu



Powai Sarbojanin Durgotsav. Pic courtesy/YouTube



2. Powai Sarjobojanin Durgatsav: The Powai Sarjobojanin Durgatsav is one of the popular Durga Pujas in Mumbai. The puja is organised by Powai Bengali Welfare Association (PBWA). The pandal sprawls across Hiranandani Gardens in Powai and witnesses a massive footfall during all days of the festival. One of the biggest highlights of Powai Sarbojanin Durgotsav is the theme. Other attractions include Dhunuchi Dance competition and performances by famous Bollywood singers. Enveloped by lights, music, rituals, cultural programs and all overall vibrant atmosphere, the Powai Puja leaves no stone unturned to transport you to Kolkata’s Durga Puja. Some Bengalis in Mumbai relate this puja pandal to Kolkata's popular Jodhpur Park Sarbojanin Durgotsav.

Where: Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai



3. Lokhandwala Durgotsav: TThis Durga Puja in Mumbai is hosted by Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya. The extravagant setting, celebrity spotting, cultural programs, and food stalls, Lokhandwala Durgotsav is filled with glamour and grandeur. It is popularly known as Abhijit’s Pujo in Mumbai.

Where: Lokhandwala Durga Puja Ground, Andheri West, Mumbai



4. The Bengal Club, Shivaji Park: It is one of the oldest Durga Puja in Mumbai which is a little less on grandeur, but more on tradition. The puja rituals are performed as per traditions just as it is done in Kolkata's famous Durga Pujas. Shivaji Park Durga Puja sets up a huge food pavilion where the stalls serve authentic Bengali dishes such fish chop, mutton chop and Bengali sweets, to name a few. The organizing committee also sets up clothes and jewellery stalls that offer West Bengal’s traditional terracotta jewellery and sarees like Taant, Katha stitch and Baluchari. So, those on a shopping spree should definitely drop into Bengal Club Durga Puja to witness the finesse of West Bengal’s culture and tradition.

Where: Bengal Club, Veer Savarkar Marg, Shivaji Park, Dadar West.



5. Chembur Durga Puja Association: Started in 1954, the association is celebrating Durga Puja for more than 60 years now. Every year the pandal comes up with a new theme and attract a huge crowd from different parts of Mumbai. The puja committee organizes aarti, bhog, cultural programs during the festival.

Where: Chembur High School Ground, Swami Vivekananda Chowk, Chembur Naka, Mumbai



6. Ramakrishna Math and Mission: The Kumari Puja on Mahashtami is the biggest attraction of this puja pandal. In fact, this is the only place in Mumbai where you can witness the age-old customs of Durga Puja. The otherwise calm and peaceful Ramakrishna Mission is transformed into a vibrant venue during the five days of Durga Puja. The Ashtami anjali is organized in a very systematic manner so that no devotees miss the holy event. From Kumari Puja to bhog and pushpanjali, if you are willing to witness the age-old rituals of Durga Puja, then include this venue in your list of must visit Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai.

Where: Ramakrishna Math, 12th Road, Khar (W)



7. Thakur Village Durga Puja: This is few of those Durga pujas in Mumbai where you can savour the authentic Khichuri and Labda. The bhog at Kandivali’s Thakur Village is savoured not only by Bengalis but also by people of different communities residing there. Kandivli turns into a mini Bengal during five days of the festival. Plan a visit to this pandal this puja and witness the beautiful sight of people across communities immersing in the celebration.

Where: A-22, Jinal Apartment, beside Gokul Garden, Thakur Complex, Kandivali East

8. Vashi Durga Puja: This Durga puja pandal in Navi Mumbai is known for the food stalls selling authentic Bengali delicacies. You can believe this pandal for nothing but a food trail. Indulge in mouth watering delicacies and relish the flavours of Bengal in one of Navi Mumbai's grandest Durga pujas.

Where: Sector 15, Vashi, ICL College grounds, Navi Mumbai

Get ready for pandal hopping with friends and familiies during Durga Puja in Mumbai.