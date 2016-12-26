Top city doctor collapses, dies while practicing for Mumbai Marathon

Dr. Rakesh Sinha, a noted gynaceologist, collapsed and died in Bandra on Monday morning, while practicing for the upcoming Mumbai Marathon. Sinha was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. He was 60 and is survived by his doctor wife and son.

According to a report by The Times of India, Dr. Sinha was a four-time international marathon-runner, having completed 42.195 km each time. He was also a Guinness World Record Holder for two records in medical science -- one, for having removed the largest fibroid weighing 3.4 kg laparoscopically and second for having taken out the heaviest uterus weighing 4.1 kg laparoscopically.

Dr. Rakesh Sinha was the first to bring minimally invasive laparoscopic techniques to India.