Top cops go undercover to bust pyramid scheme in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police takes its gig seriously. Before this gang could even dupe the citizens of crores with yet another online scam called OneCoin, the top echelons of the police department descended on them and arrested around 18 people.

Interestingly, the action came after an undercover operation wherein the Commissioner of Police, Hemant Nagrale along with Joint Commissioner of Police, Madhukar Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dilip Sawant, over 10 officials, and 10 police constables posed as commoners and attended the seminar for the scheme at the Bunt Center at Juinagar on Sunday. More than 500 people attended the event, wherein the gang claimed that like investing in Bitcoin, they could turn a one-time investment of Rs 11,900 into lakhs.

Nagrale said, "The scamsters lured the citizens by a networking scheme promising multiplication of their money if they invest in the crypto currency called OneCoin. They falsely told the investors that like 1 Bitcoin, which was available for Rs 6 sometime ago and is now valued at R80,000, OneCoin will also multiply in cost after two or three years. They also claimed that the office for this currency is based in Bulgaria and is registered under the RBI or Company Act. They also introduced the multi-level networking scheme of earning commissions by bringing in new investors."

He added, "The scam is worth Rs 56 lakh, but is likely to be in multiple cities that could take it into crores."

Nagrale further said, "The accused were arrested as the organisation failed to show any registration certificate to support their explanation. The arrested are now in police custody and are being interrogated to study the scope and scale of the scam."

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Nerul police station against the 18 arrested accused.