E-paper

Top Indian diplomat in UN panel to tackle sexual abuse

By Agencies | Posted 08-Jan-2017Now Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Atul Khare. Pic/AP
Atul Khare. Pic/AP

United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres has set up a task force, which includes a senior Indian diplomat, to develop a “game-changing” strategy aimed at preventing sexual exploitation and abuse by UN peacekeepers.

Top UN peacekeeping official and diplomat Atul Khare is part of the high-level task force.

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply