Top Indian diplomat in UN panel to tackle sexual abuse

Atul Khare. Pic/AP
United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres has set up a task force, which includes a senior Indian diplomat, to develop a “game-changing” strategy aimed at preventing sexual exploitation and abuse by UN peacekeepers.
Top UN peacekeeping official and diplomat Atul Khare is part of the high-level task force.
