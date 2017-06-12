Top Tories plot revolt; Conservative Party tells Theresa May her days are numbered

Protesters with anti-Conservative Party and anti-Democratic Unionist Party placards, and some pro-Labour ones as well, in central London. Pics/AFP

Theresa May was fighting for survival on Saturday after a failed election gamble undermined her authority and plunged the country into a major political crisis days before talks to leave the European Union start.

The British Prime Minister was forced to relinquish her two closest aides — joint chiefs of staff Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill — as she struggled to reassert her authority.

The Conservative leader has also been warned that her days are numbered after calling Thursday's vote three years early, only to lose her majority in parliament.

May had relied on Timothy and Hill for advice and support since her previous job at the interior ministry, and their resignations will be a personal blow, it is being said.

Britain's typically pro-Conservative press savaged May and questioned whether she could remain in power only two months after officially triggering the country's divorce from the European bloc.

Britain's bestselling Sun newspaper said senior members of the party had vowed to get rid of May but would wait at least six months because they were worried that a leadership contest could propel Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn into power.

Deal sought with Northern Irish party

May was seeking a deal with a Northern Irish party to stay in power, amid reports that moves were on within her party to dislodge her, while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn insisted he could replace her. Her office announced that the “principles of an outline agreement” with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party had been agreed.

'Bridge terrorists may have had siege plans'

The British police yesterday released images of the fake suicide belts made out of plastic bottles strapped on the three London Bridge attackers and revealed that the terrorists may have had plans to take hostages. The Metropolitan Police officer leading the investigation said the use of belts that were later established as fake was a tactic he had not seen before in the United Kingdom.