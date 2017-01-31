Tourist looking for hotel gets robbed of Rs 1.40 lakh in Juhu

A British national was robbed of R1.40 lakh by four people, including two women, while he was looking for a hotel to stay at.

Suraj Mistry, an NRI, had reached Mumbai on January 28 and was in Juhu looking for a hotel. He came across a group of four, who offered to help him. They then took him to a deserted lane in Andheri and told him to hand over his money.

When Mistry refused, they allegedly snatched Rs 1.40 lakh from him. "They were arrested and later sent to judicial custody," said a police officer.