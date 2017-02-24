Toxic chemical used to kill N. Korean leader: Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur: A highly toxic chemical substance was used on the body of Kim Jong-nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un who died here earlier this month, Malaysian police said on Friday.

According to police chief Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar, the Centre for Chemical Weapons Analysis identified the use of VX-nerve agent in Kim's murder at Kuala Lumpur airport on February 13.

"The centre did dry swabs on the eyes and face of the victim," The Star online quoted Khalid as saying.

VX-nerve agent is classified as a chemical weapon under the Chemical Weapons Convention Act 2005.

"Other exhibits are still being analysed," he said.

Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said embassy documents showed Kim was the half brother of the top leader, but North Korea's ambassador to Malaysia denied the dead man's identity.

Malaysian police have arrested two women who allegedly put liquid on the face of Kim before he died.