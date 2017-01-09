Traffic cops go cashless, will issue e-challans to offenders from January 9



Starting January 9, you won’t get handwritten challans (paavti) if you commit a traffic offence. Following the Centre’s appeal to go cashless, the Mumbai police’s traffic department has decided to opt for digital transaction to plug corruption.

The new e-challan system hopes to bring greater transparency within the Mumbai traffic police department, officials said. It will also help reduce arguments between the police and commuters over traffic fines.

In this system, cops will monitor vehicular traffic through CCTV cameras, and issue challans that will directly go to the registered mobile number of the vehicular owner. As part of the plan, 500 e-challan handsets have been issued to the traffic police. To ensure that cops don’t go back to the old system of issuing handwritten challans, the traffic police have also sent clear instructions to the force.

Citizens can pay using credit/debit cards, e-transfer and e-wallets. For those who don’t have access to these digital modes of transaction, the traffic police have tied up with mobile service provider Vodafone. Offenders can pay the fine at the 54 galleries and 155 centres of Vodafone. One can also pay the fine on the traffic police’s website’s or MTP app, said an officer with the traffic department. “Till the system gets streamlined, traffic chowkies have deployed representatives to collect fines. These representatives aren’t cops,” he added.

The new system has come into place a few days after police constable Sunil Toke filed a petition in the Bombay high court alleging widespread corruption in the traffic department.