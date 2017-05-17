Mumbai: Traffic snarls at Kherwadi signal after cement container turns turtle



All pictures/Nimesh Dave

A cement container turned turtle at the Kherwadi signal, after hitting a divider on Tuesday. Police personnel, fire brigade and traffic cops rushed to the spot to turn it upright.

The accident caused major traffic snarls inconviencing motorists. Traffic issues have cropped up in several parts of Mumbai on many occasions.

Last week, motorists plying on the Eastern Freeway experienced a chaotic time as north-bound traffic was shut down for nearly four hours.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had closed the stretch from Dockyard Road to Bhakti Park between midnight and 4 am this morning, to carry out road re-surfacing work.

However, though there is barely any traffic on the stretch during that time, no prior intimation of repair work from the Mumbai police, the MMRDA or even the BMC, caused problems for motorists using this stretch.

Again in May, when full-fledged construction of the Dahisar-Andheri Metro began, constant traffic snarls and long hours spent in reaching their destination has pushed over 92,000 additional daily commuters over the last two financial years towards the local train services.

On May 2, commuters on the Western Express Highway (WEH) were inconvienienced as traffic was halted for almost five hours when Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, inaugurated the first U-girder of the Metro-7 corridor – Andheri (East) to Dahisar (East) stretch.

Traffic snarls were witnessed as the Western Express Highway (WEH) was shut temporarliy for this purpose.