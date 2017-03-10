Tragic! Married doctor tired of loneliness posts note on WhatsApp before killing self

A doctor, who was married but living away from his wife and child due to work, allegedly hanged himself in his house after sending a 'suicide note' on WhatsApp saying he was fed up with 'loneliness'



A doctor posted in a primary health centre in Madhya Pradesh allegedly hanged himself in his house early on Thursday after sending a "suicide note" on a messaging app, the police said.

According to a police officer, 35-year-old Dr Kishore Patidar, was married but living separately from his wife and child due to work commitments, took the drastic step as he was fed up with "loneliness".

The deceased got married in 2012, but his wife was living in Jhalawar in Rajasthan, where she works in a medical college. The couple also has a three-year-old son.

"Dr Patidar has written a suicide note and sent it on social media to his colleague Dr Vijay Krishna Sura, who after noticing it in the morning rushed to Patidar's house along with some others and knocked at the door," N S Maravi, In-charge of Sitamau police station Mandsaur district told PTI.

Patidar's colleagues broke open the doorm, but tragically found the doctor hanging from a fan in his bedroom.

Maravi said Dr Patidar had purportedly written in the note that he couldn't live alone.

"I am committing suicide as I wished to do so. Nobody is responsible for it. I am doing it as I am unable to live alone. Though I will suffer pains in giving my life, it will not be more than living alone," the police officer said quoting the note.

The police recovered empty liquor bottles, plastic glasses filled with wine, cigarette butts and some eatables from the doctor's room. A case has been registered at Sitamau police station and further probe is on.

