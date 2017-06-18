Tragic! 19-year-old engineering student dies during gyming in Nashik



Ajinkya Lolge

In order to get the best physique, everyone's attention has increased in the gym. However, attempts to get quick fitness can be spent on life. As in Nashik, 19-year-old engineering student died during gyming.

Deceased boy has been identified as Ajinkya Lolge (19), Upendra nagar, CIDCO in Nashik. The incident took place on Saturday around 6 am at Nashik's body zone after it every one was shock. A case of accidental death has been reported with Police in Nashik. It seems he died due to Heart Attack.

Ajinkya's father is a government servant, while the mother is nursery teacher and Ajinkya has two sisters.

According to Police, "Ajinkya was a topper of his college and few days back he had join gym."