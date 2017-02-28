Tragic! 19-year-old wrestler dies during practice in Pune

Vikas Balu Sashte

Pune: Unacceptable flooring arrangements have claimed the life of a 19-year-old, who, incidentally, had been wrestling since the age of eight. Vikas Balu Sashte, resident of Jamali village near Sinhagad Fort, succumbed to injuries caused during the trial selection match of an upcoming sta­te-level wre­st­ling com­p­etition.

Vikas is the son of a farmer, but his elder bro­ther Sachin (25) is also a wrestler. The second year BA student in Beed-based college was selected in 61 kg category in the Greeko Roman Competition that was to be held in Mumbai.

On Saturday, he was practicing at a Mangalwar peth ground when the incident took place. Sources said, "The participants were made to play under the hot sun, on a cemented floor. They were provided plastic mats, which often melt in such conditions. During his game, Vikas badly hurt his spinal cord. He was rushed hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries."

Sources in the hospitals told mid-day, "The organisers had not even arr­a­nged for a first aid kit. They are at fault because you cannot slot such wrestling matches under the hot sun without proper flooring arrangements. He died of cardiac arrest, but the cause of death is spinal cord injuries and hypoxy brain damage caused by swelling."

Sachin, who works part time to sponsor Vikas's dreams, said, "Vikas was a wrestling champion in the school-level as well as in college."